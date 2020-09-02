Columbia wins ’coolest up-and-coming city’ reader’s choice award

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia has always been cool, but now it’s been made official!
The capital city has officially been named the “Coolest Up-and-Coming City” by Hemispheres Magazine’s inaugural Reacher’s Choice Award. Hemispheres is the in-flight magazine for United Airlines and is currently available online & on select flights.
According to the press release from Experience Columbia SC, “Columbia accrued the most votes in the category, winning the acclaimed title over Asheville, NC, Indianapolis, IN, Louisville, KY and Boise, ID.”
“It’s an honor to be recognized by such an established publication as Hemispheres,” President and CEO of Experience Columbia SC, Bill Ellen said in the release, “and especially in such great company with the other destinations who were nominated.”
Charlene Slaughter, Director of Communications for Experience Columbia SC, noted that the melting-pot like atmosphere of Columbia always surprises visitors and guests who are new to the area.
“I can have a 5-star dining experience, or get a taco that might be the best I’ve ever had in my life...I can go tubing in the river, see one of the best zoo’s in the country and more.”
You can check out the free digital issue for a complete list of this year’s winners by clicking or tapping this link.
