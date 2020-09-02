City of Columbia creates 6-month payment plan for water customers with financial hardships

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is now providing customers with the opportunity to use a payment plan to pay their water bills.
Officials said the payment plan was created to help customers with financial hardships pay their bills during this public health crisis.
Customers with a past-due water bill will be placed on a six-month payment plan to help those who are struggling to pay their bills.
Customers will also be able to utilize the Deborah Christie Customer Assistance Program, which was formerly known as the Change-Up Program. Under this program, 75% of a customer’s water or sewer bill will be paid if the customer qualifies. This will also include past due balances and fees.
The City of Columbia will continue to waive payment fees for online payments. Customers will also have several other convenient ways to pay their bills.
For more information, visit this link.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.