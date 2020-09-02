LIVE: Benedict College partners with U.S. Small Business Administration to launch new women’s business center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Benedict College will launch its women’s business center.
The new business center will help small businesses owned by women start, grow, expand, and recover as the country continues to work to restart the economy.
“This is an historic moment for our Benedict College as we will be one of only two HBCUs in the nation to house a Women Business Center (WBC) on our campus; and the only one to offer state-wide services,” said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President and CEO of Benedict College. “The launch of the Benedict College WBC is a logical extension of Benedict College’s steadfast commitment to stimulating innovation and entrepreneurship in underserved communities by supporting and growing women and minority-owned businesses.”
