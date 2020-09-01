Second suspect in drive-by shooting in Lexington turns himself in

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say a second suspect accused in a drive-by shooting that happened in Lexington at the beginning of August turned himself in Monday, Aug. 31.
The shooting happened August 2 on Blue Lake Lane, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. That’s in a subdivision off Augusta Highway.
Deputies say two men in a car opened fire on two people standing outside a home.
One victim was shot in the lower body and was rushed to the hospital. He was expected to be OK, deputies said at the time.
The sheriff said the shooting happened after a dispute over money.
Colen Simms, 19, was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies at that time said they were looking for Luther Harris as a second suspect in the shooting.
Harris turned himself in to LCSD on Monday. He faces two counts of attempted murder and a charge for a probation violation.
Both men are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center without bond.
