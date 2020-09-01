KCSO: Woman found beaten, unconscious at Lugoff motel

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Employees at a motel in Lugoff found a woman who was “severely assaulted” on Tuesday morning, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.
The woman was found at the Travel Inn around 11 a.m., deputies said. That’s on Ridgeway Road near Main Street, just a couple miles off Interstate 20.
She was unconscious and had serious injuries. Crews rushed her to the hospital, but her condition was not immediately shared.
KCSO called in SLED’s crime scene unit to help investigate.
Anyone who has information on this crime should call 803-425-1512, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or crimesc.com.
