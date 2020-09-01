KCSO: Pair of men arrested after woman attacked at Lugoff motel

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office now has two men in custody after a woman was assaulted Tuesday at a motel in Lugoff.
Officials say 40-year Elliott Anton Adamson was arrested in Sumter by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Shawn Lee Harris, 41, was arrested in Fairfield County by Kershaw County deputies and members of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Fugitive Team.
The woman was found at the Travel Inn around 11 a.m., deputies said. That’s on Ridgeway Road near Main Street, just a couple miles off Interstate 20.
She was unconscious and had serious injuries. Crews rushed her to the hospital and she remains in very critical condition Tuesday night, deputies said.
Authorities were able to use surveillance photos of the men and a vehicle of interest in relation to the beating. (Story continues below.)
Deputies say the men and the truck were seen at the motel around the time of the crime. The truck is a blue 2014-2020 Dodge Ram.
Both men have been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
