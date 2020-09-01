Judge sentences Lexington woman to nearly 6 years in prison on drug charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 40-year-old Lexington woman has been sentenced to serve almost six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Candice Dooley was arrested on December 21, 2018, after Lexington County deputies searched her home. Initially, the authorities were looking for a wanted fugitive. Instead, they found drug paraphernalia along with 241 grams of methamphetamine, about two grams of cocaines, baggies typically used to package drugs for sales, and digital scales.
Dooley was sentenced to serve 70 months in prison. The prison sentence would be followed by a four-year term of court-ordered supervision.
