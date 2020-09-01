Calhoun Co. deputies seek 3 suspects in connection with store break-in

Calhoun Co. deputies seek 3 suspects in connection with store break-in
Three suspects were caught on camera after they broke into a store on Old State Road in Saint Matthews on September 1, 2020. (Source: Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 1, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT - Updated September 1 at 11:56 PM

SAINT MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is searching for three suspects who were caught on camera breaking into a store in Saint Matthews on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Old State Road, according to officials. The suspects appeared to break a window to enter the store. Once inside, the suspects took several items before leaving.

If you have any information about the identities or whereabouts of these suspects, please call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.