Calhoun Co. deputies seek 3 suspects in connection with store break-in

SAINT MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is searching for three suspects who were caught on camera breaking into a store in Saint Matthews on Tuesday morning.
The incident happened on Old State Road, according to officials. The suspects appeared to break a window to enter the store. Once inside, the suspects took several items before leaving.
If you have any information about the identities or whereabouts of these suspects, please call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.
