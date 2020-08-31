16-year-old girl killed in crash in Fairfield County

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A teenager has died after a car crash outside Winnsboro on Friday afternoon.
It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 28, at the intersection of US Hwy 321 and West Peach Road in Fairfield County. That’s a few miles south of Winnsboro.
Crews had to extricate Abiyah Fee, 16, of Winnsboro, from her car after the crash.
They rushed her to the hospital, but she died a short time later. The coroner identified Fee on Monday.
Troopers say Fee was driving south on Hwy 321 when she failed to stop at a stop sign. Another driver at the intersection going east on West Peach Road hit her car, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is not known.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, troopers said.
SCHP investigators are still looking into the crash.
