‘We want to make a statement on our campus’: UofSC football team to discuss social justice issues amid recent events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina’s football team is scheduled to speak on campus to discuss social justice issues regarding recent events. This, after Head Coach Will Muschamp’s decision to cancel football activities.
In a zoom call with reporters Muchamp said, “I have canceled all football activities for our organization on Monday. We will have COVID testing Monday morning, and then we will go to campus and as a team demonstration.”
Muschamp says that the reason for this discussion is to make a statement on campus, not only showing that they are against police brutality but to demonstrate leadership as well.
”Obviously you’ve seen the video of the Jacob Blake situation in Wisconsin was a horrific situation, to a team demonstration, supporting racial equality and being totally against police brutality and our leadership group came to me on that. We want to make a statement on our campus. We’re going to do that,” Muschamp said.
Muschamp hopes that other student athletes will join the football team in their stance. Through his decision, he hopes to bring something more important than football to the forefront.
“I think some other student athletes will join us hopefully, and to remove football and focus a little bit on the more important things in our life and in our country right now and so I totally support them as far as that’s concerned,” Muschamp said.
The event will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 in front of Russell House.
