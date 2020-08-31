Victim of fatal motorcycle collision on U.S. 378 identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a motorcycle fatality that occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 378 and Spool Wheel Road around 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Lexington County Coroner has identified Paul Edward Yon, 56, of Leesville as the deceased.
Yon died from his injuries at an area hospital on Aug. 29.
Yon was traveling west on U.S. 378 when a vehicle turned left on the road, causing Yon to collide with the side of the vehicle.
Yon then left the road and hit a ditch. He was not wearing a helmet when the collision occured.
