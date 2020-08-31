SCHP: 1 killed, 2 others injured in collision near Winnsboro

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a driver and injured two passengers.
Officials said the crash happened on August 7 near Winnsboro on S.C. Highway 34 near U.S. Highway 321. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling west on Highway 34 when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
The driver was initially injured and taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention. The driver died from those injuries on August 30.
Two passengers in the vehicle were injured but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to SCHP.
The name of the driver has not been released.
