Petition started to replace Confederate monument with statue of Chadwick Boseman

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - A Change.org petition asks leadership in Anderson to replace the Confederate monument downtown with a statue of the late Chadwick Boseman.
Boseman, 43, died Friday after a 4-year battle against colon cancer, a struggle unknown to most of the world.
He was from Anderson and graduated from T.L. Hanna High School.
The organizer writes, “He opened many doors for many young black people with his leading roles in movies such as Black Panther or Marshall. It is only natural that his hometown honors what he did. There is no need for political controversy in this decision. The old statue need not be destroyed; however, with the engravings on the base, it is beyond time for its retirement.”
The organizer suggests the Confederate monument be moved to the Anderson County Museum. It currently sits downtown in front of a courthouse.
At the time this article was published on Monday afternoon, there were about 4,500 signatures on the petition.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.