Free legal help available for some SC residents facing eviction, other housing-related issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Free legal assistance is available for qualified South Carolinians who are facing eviction or dealing with other housing-related issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The South Carolina Bar and South Carolina Legal Services have set up a toll-free hotline at 1-833-958-2266.
Callers should leave a message at that number with brief details about the assistance they need, along with contact information and the best time of day to get a call back.
Those who qualify will be connected to Legal Services or lawyers who have volunteered to provide free help. Officials say there are some limitations regarding what legal services are offered for free.
Moratoriums on evictions in South Carolina have expired, making these services more crucial as many residents continue to struggle with unemployment.
“Evictions have a cascade effect on our communities, often leading to homelessness, health issues, job loss, marital and family issues, and an increase in crime,” said Betsy Goodale, director of the South Carolina Bar Pro Bono Program. “However, many evictions – and the effects they have on our society – can be avoided simply by having an attorney advocate for a tenant in the eviction process. A majority of tenants who are represented by counsel in eviction matters have a successful outcome, compared to very few when unrepresented.”
According to legal experts, a successful outcome can include:
- negotiating a payment plan;
- negotiating a holdover period that gives the tenant time to find other housing; or
- negotiating a resolution that prevents an eviction from appearing on the tenant’s record so that they are not hindered when trying to rent in the future.
More information about pandemic-related legal help and resources for emergency rental assistance available to South Carolinians can be found at www.scbar.org/covidhelp.
South Carolina Legal Services provides free legal assistance in a wide variety of civil (non-criminal) legal matters to eligible low-income residents of South Carolina. Call 1-(888) 346-5592 if you need legal help and learn more at www.sclegal.org.
