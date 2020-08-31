Crews rescue baby loggerhead turtle stranded in tide pool in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue crews rescued a baby loggerhead turtle on Monday.
Crews found the little guy stranded in a tide pool, according to a Facebook post.
They had sea turtle patrol meet them and took the baby loggerhead turtle in for rehab. It turned out that he had an injured flipper.
He will be released at a later date when he can swim on his own.
Just a reminder that sea turtle season runs until Oct. 31.
DNR says South Carolina beachgoers can help the state’s sea turtles by keeping beaches clean, turning beachfront lights out to avoid disorienting turtles, and giving all sea turtles and nests a wide and respectful berth when encountered on the beach.
