COVID-19 testing site to open at Benedict College beginning August 31

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - CVS Health and Benedict College are partnering to offer a rapid COVID-19 testing site on campus.
The testing site will be open to the public by appointment. In order to be tested, you must be pre-registered. Patients will also need to meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with age guidelines.
The tests will be free once you register.
Testing will take place at this site until September 30.
To set up an appointment, please call 803-705-4351.
