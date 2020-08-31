Coroner identifies driver who died after vehicle hit tree near Winnsboro

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have released the name of the driver who died in a crash that happened last month just outside of Winnsboro.
According to the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office, 64-year-old Bobby Broome died from injuries suffered after his vehicle hit a tree on August 7.
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on S.C. Highway 34 near U.S. Highway 321. According to authorities, the vehicle was traveling west on Highway 34 when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Broome was initially injured and taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention. He died from those injuries on August 30.
Two passengers in the vehicle were injured but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to SCHP.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate this collision.
