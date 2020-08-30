UPDATE: Atlanta-area 1-year-old located hours after gunpoint kidnapping

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An Amber Alert has been canceled after a DeKalb County toddler who was kidnapped from his stroller while on a walk with his mother has been found.
Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera was kidnapped at approximately 12:30 p.m. just a few houses away from his residence in Chamblee, Ga. Shortly after 8:00 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation canceled the alert, saying Mateo had been located.
Mateo was in his stroller on a walk with his mom when a Hispanic male got out of a maroon 2016 Acura MDX with Ga. tag RTJ0253 with a gun and kidnapped him.
The mom got into a physical fight with the unknown suspect and tore a piece of his plaid shorts and took one of his shoes, according to the GBI.
There is no word at this time on the identity or arrest of the man responsible for this kidnapping.
