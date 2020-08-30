UPDATE: Atlanta-area 1-year-old located hours after gunpoint kidnapping

Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera and his mother (Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Alex Jones | August 29, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 12:16 PM

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An Amber Alert has been canceled after a DeKalb County toddler who was kidnapped from his stroller while on a walk with his mother has been found.

Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera was kidnapped at approximately 12:30 p.m. just a few houses away from his residence in Chamblee, Ga. Shortly after 8:00 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation canceled the alert, saying Mateo had been located.

Mateo was in his stroller on a walk with his mom when a Hispanic male got out of a maroon 2016 Acura MDX with Ga. tag RTJ0253 with a gun and kidnapped him.

Suspect vehicle used in kidnapping of Dekalb County toddler
Suspect vehicle used in kidnapping of Dekalb County toddler (Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

The mom got into a physical fight with the unknown suspect and tore a piece of his plaid shorts and took one of his shoes, according to the GBI.

Shoe and piece of shorts taken from suspect kidnapping Dekalb Co. toddler
Shoe and piece of shorts taken from suspect kidnapping Dekalb Co. toddler (Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

There is no word at this time on the identity or arrest of the man responsible for this kidnapping.

