Officials shut down packed pool party at Palmetto Compress after complaint over no masks, social distancing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pool party at the Palmetto Compress Apartment complex was shut down yesterday after receiving a complaint.
Officials say they received a tip about a large pool gathering in the area. When they arrived they found the pool area “fully loaded.”
People were seen, in the pool and around the pool, not social distancing or wearing face masks.
Columbia Fire Chief Jenkins says he expressed his concerns to the security guard at the pool and they agreed to shut down the party.
”It was a perfect storm if anyone had the virus to be passed to one another,” Jenkins said
Jenkins also stated that he will be meeting with the managers of the building tomorrow to discuss the incident.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.