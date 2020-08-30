MUGSHOTS: Police make arrests following Charleston protest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has made arrests following a protest that started downtown.
The protest started at around 4 p.m. Saturday near Marion Square.
When the group decided to leave Marion Square, Charleston Police say they were given the option to walk lawfully on the sidewalk. They reportedly refused officers’ directions, started marching in the roadway, and assaulted an officer. The police officer was not seriously injured.
Police began barricading in protesters in the area of Queen Street and Archdale Street at roughly 5:30 and released them in groups of 5, apparently telling them to go to their cars and go home.
Live 5′s Summer Huechtker reported seeing roughly 100 people at the beginning of the protest and around the same number of people walking down King Street, but reported seeing fewer people when police began arresting people and telling others to go home.
A list of those arrested can be found below:
- Charles D. Dennis, 24, was arrested for interference with public safety
- Taylor Long, 27, was arrested for disobeying a lawful order, and was released Saturday on bond
- Moriah Dodson, 22, was arrested for assaulting or resisting a public official, and was still in jail as of 8:22 a.m. Sunday.
- Raven Harman, 25, was arrested for disobeying a lawful order, and was release Saturday on bond.
- Demetre Green, 27, was arrested for disobeying a lawful order, and was released Saturday after paying a fee.
- Christopher W. Suaso, 19, was arrested for disobeying a lawful order and was released Sunday on bond.
- Maggie Robinson, 20, was arrested for disobeying a lawful order, and was released Sunday on bond.
