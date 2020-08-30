Lexington Co. Coroner identities man killed in single-vehicle collision on US 321

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a single-vehicle collision on US 321 near Lewis Rast Road.
Antonio Demond Robinson, 37, was traveling toward Columbia when his vehicle left the right side of the road and collided with a utility pole.
Robinson was pronounced deceased at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Highway Patrol is investigating.
