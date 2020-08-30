FIRST ALERT: Today is a First Alert Day with a chance of strong storms this afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have the potential for some severe weather this afternoon. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We have the threat of severe weather this afternoon with gusty winds and heavy rain.
· There’s a small threat of an isolated tornado this afternoon as well.
· We’re also tracking the tropics with 4 systems that have potential to develop into depressions in the next 5 days.
· The heat returns mid week with mid to upper 90s.
First Alert Weather Story:
A stationary front to our north, a wave in the jet stream to our northwest and plenty of humidity and heat will lead to a 60% chance of showers and storms this afternoon. Expect some of the storms to produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and we cannot rule out a tornado. Skies are partly cloudy and highs reach the low 90s and it will feel like around 100 with the heat index.
Tuesday high pressure builds from the south and we clear up a little. We have a drier air mass over the region and that will quell our chances of rain and afternoon thunder to 30%. Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s.
Wednesday through Friday will be hot! Mid to upper 90s can be expected with heat index values near 100-106. Skies are mostly sunny to partly cloudy.
We’re also tracking three tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean and one in western Africa. There is about a 70-80% chance of tropical development in the next five days for the waves closest to north America. One is right off the coast of South Carolina, this one will move away from us to the northeast in the next couple of days. There’s also one in the Caribbean which could move into the Gulf of Mexico. There’s 2 further east that have a 10-30% chance of developing. The next name on the hurricane list is Nana.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for a downpour or storm. Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for a few downpours and storms. Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies mid 90s. (20% Chance for storms)
Thursday: Partly cloudy skies mid 90s. (20% Chance for storms)
Friday: Partly cloudy skies mid 90s. (20% Chance for storms)
