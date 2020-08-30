FIRST ALERT: Today is a First Alert Day with a chance of strong storms this afternoon.

We’re also tracking three tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean and one in western Africa. There is about a 70-80% chance of tropical development in the next five days for the waves closest to north America. One is right off the coast of South Carolina, this one will move away from us to the northeast in the next couple of days. There’s also one in the Caribbean which could move into the Gulf of Mexico. There’s 2 further east that have a 10-30% chance of developing. The next name on the hurricane list is Nana.