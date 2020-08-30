CPD investigating after video of officer saying the n-word circulates online

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investing an incident after an officer was caught on video using a racial slur.
The video circulated on social media late last night.
The officer repeats the n-word multiple times after stating that the person he was talking too said the word to him first.
The alternation took place in five points. The cause of the confrontation is unknown at this time.
The Columbia Police Department released a statement in relation to the video saying:
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
