RCSD: 16-year-old arrested in connection with murder at Greenbrier Apts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a 16-year-old in connection with a murder at the Greenbrier Apartment complex.
The teen, whose name is being withheld because of his age, has been charged with murder.
On August 28th, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Willow Oak Drive around 8:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground. He died at the scene from his injuries.
On August 28, the 16-year-old was located at a friend’s house and taken into custody without incident. He is being held at the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
