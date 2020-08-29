RCSD: 9 men arrested in connection with fight, stabbing at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of nine men in connection with a fight and stabbing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
All the suspects listed below have been charged with 2nd-degree assault by mob.
- Christopher Cravets - 24
- Saequez Morris - 22
- Genari McNeil - 19
- Jason Crushhon - 29
- Drevon Payne - DOB: 20
- Marquise Randolph - 21
- Marcel Dillon - 24
- Arion Clarkson - 21
- Tony Williams - 20
On August 13, the Midlands Gang Task Force was informed of the incident and began to investigate.
The investigation revealed that an assault was coordinated inside the jail against two victims, who were also inmates, and carried out on the evening of May 4.
The suspects, who are all known gang members, assaulted the victims because one victim used the jail phone during a time period that the suspects didn’t agree with. The second victim was assaulted for attempting to help the first victim.
The victims were transported from the detention center to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.
RCSD says additional charges and or arrests may be announced.
