Racial Justice Network holds march for victims killed by police in South Carolina

One of the things that was unique about a Racial Justice Network rally, is they put all of the children at the front of the march. An organizer told protestors over the megaphone it was a way of highlighting the future they are fighting for by coming out that day.”This is traumatic for them because at some point they are going to be grown and wonder is it safe for me to walk the street. Is it safe for me to ask a police officer for help,” said Cecile Johnson the Vice President of Racial Justice Network