Racial Justice Network holds march for victims killed by police in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than a hundred people protested in Columbia on Saturday in a rally organized by the Racial Justice Network.
This new organization, which s aimed at educating people about the disparities Black Americans face and assisting the families impacted by police brutality, was formed two weeks ago.
On Saturday, they held what they hope to the first of many weekly rallies from the South Carolina Statehouse to the South Carolina Courthouse.
The rally focused specifically on police accountability, and at the end of the march up Columbia’s Main St., the group asked family members of people who lost loved ones in police shootings to speak to the crowd.
One of those speakers was Vickie McCree, the mother of Ariane McCree, who was shot and killed by police in a Chester County Walmart parking lot in November.
Police say McCree was placed in custody for shoplifting. McCree was handcuffed when he was killed, but had a gun in his possession at the time of the shooting, according to local law enforcement and body camera footage.
However, there is no evidence he shot the weapon.
Ariane McCree’s family continues to call for justice in his case and thinks his death wasn’t looked at close enough. The Chester police chief calls the officer response justified considering the circumstances.
But for Vickie McCree, the pain of her son’s loss is hard to bear with or without the justice she wants.
“It hurts. Some days I ride down the road, and I just burst into tears and cry because my heart is screaming...because I know my son shouldn’t have had to die the way that he died. I wish that on no one,” she said.
Sharing stories like McCree’s and helping those families encompass two key goals of the Racial Justice Network: education and helping with litigation.
The group believes by working directly with families like the McCrees they can have an impact on people’s daily lives, which the organization believes is lacking with other racial equality groups.
One of the things that was unique about a Racial Justice Network rally, is they put all of the children at the front of the march. An organizer told protestors over the megaphone it was a way of highlighting the future they are fighting for by coming out that day.”This is traumatic for them because at some point they are going to be grown and wonder is it safe for me to walk the street. Is it safe for me to ask a police officer for help,” said Cecile Johnson the Vice President of Racial Justice Network
While Racial Justice Network is new, they hope to grow by holding rallies every Saturday at 1 P.M.Each rally will end at the courthouse, which they see as the place where significant changes can be made.
