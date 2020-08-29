LIVE: Racial Justice Network holds march for victims killed by police in South Carolina

Racial Justice Network
By WIS News 10 Staff | August 29, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 1:30 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Racial Justice Network is holding a march for families of black men and women who have been killed by law enforcement in South Carolina.

RJN is calling for police accountability and transparency when handling those cases. They are calling for the Justice Department to launch investigations into those cases.

The march will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. It will begin at the South Carolina Court House and will end at the State House.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE >>>

Speakers will include family members of deceased victims who have been killed by police across the state.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.