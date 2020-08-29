Lexington Police seeks info regarding home invasion on E. Main St.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is continuing to gather information about a home invasion that happened on August 21.
Officials were called to 959 East Main Street to the 700 building that night. The victim told the responding officers that she heard a knock at her door around 9 p.m. When she opened the door, a Black man pushed his way into the apartment, pointed a gun at her, and demanded money. The victim said a second Black man came into the apartment and stayed with two children who were already inside.
Police said the woman gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and they left the apartment.
Officials said the two men appeared to be in their early 20s. One of the men was 5-foot-8 with a slender build and short afro twists in his hair. He had dark skin with a mustache and a goatee. He was wearing a white shirt and a dark colored fitted cap.
Authorities said the second suspect was 5-foot-10 with an average build and short trimmed hair. He had a lighter skin complexion with a trimmed mustache and goatee. He was wearing a blue collared shirt.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of these men, please call 803-358-7271. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
