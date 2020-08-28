Woman accused of pulling gun on Walmart employee arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman accused of pulling a gun on an employee at a Walmart in Columbia has been found and arrested, deputies said Friday.
The incident happened Aug. 1 at the Walmart on Killian Road.
Officials say a customer pulled out a gun and pointed it at a worker during an argument over a money order. The woman’s child was in her shopping cart at the time.
Deputies shared surveillance video of the suspect leaving the store, asking the public to help them identify her.
After looking for the suspect for a couple of weeks, deputies arrested 34-year-old Latea Mitchell at her home on Friday.
She’s charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and unlawful conduct toward a child.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.