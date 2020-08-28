N.C. county commissioner arrested, charged with sex crimes with a child

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina county commissioner is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child.
Ashe County Commissioner Larry Dix, 69, was arrested Thursday.
According to N.C. Bureau of Investigations, Dix was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. and was charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor.
Following an investigation, which started on July, 3, the SBI learned that the alleged offenses happened between July 1, 2019 and June 19, 2020.
After going before a magistrate, Dix was issued a $200,000 secured bond. He is being held at the Alleghany County Jail.
The SBI is continuing its investigation.
