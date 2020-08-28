LIVE: Protesters gather in Columbia on anniversary of 1963 March on Washington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Protesters have begun to gather in Columbia on Friday morning.
The protest, organized by local Black Lives Matter activists, is part of a nationwide day of protests on the anniversary of the March on Washington during the Civil Rights Movement in 1963, when Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.
Organizers are calling it the “SC 57th Commitment March Rally.” They say the goal is to encourage people in underrepresented communities to register to vote.
Watch the action live in the video above.
Black Lives Matter South Carolina, Amplify Action, National Action Network - SC, SC AIDS Healthcare Foundation and others are taking part.
The group met at Memorial Park 700 Hampton St. in Columbia around 9 a.m. and has begun to march, apparently heading toward Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office.
They plan to return to the park to regather before marching to the State House for the “March to Register for Jacob.” That’s scheduled to happen around noon. Virtual marches are also being planned from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday.
A leader of a militia group also confirmed to WIS they will be Columbia on Friday.
He says One Republic Militia and other similar groups will be together to stand against the violence seen during some protests.
“We are not coming to start trouble or cause problems for law enforcement,” Jon Truett said. “We will abide by all laws. And will not be carrying long guns. But will be exercising our 2nd Amendment right by carrying with a concealed weapons permit under state law. We want to be seen not heard. We want to let the nation know that we are standing up against the violence and destruction going on in America.”
Thursday, Mayor Benjamin discussed finding ways to maintain peace during the protests.
“The men and women here surrounding me have taken very seriously their oaths to protect citizens’ rights to speak their voice, to speak their truth, to speak their reality, to express their pain and their passion within the bounds of the Constitution,” Benjamin said. “We will defend that right with every ounce of strength in our body.”
While it wasn’t clear how many people would be attending the protests in Columbia, City Manager Teresa Wilson noted that law enforcement will be on hand to protect those who are in attendance.
Wilson added that the city will enforce its mask mandate.
