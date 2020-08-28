Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Phyllis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Phyllis! Phyllis is a darling girl with a special heartbeat – just for you! Phyllis has been diagnosed with a heart murmur caused by a hole in her heart.
While Phyllis’s outcome is somewhat unknown, one thing is for certain – Phyllis lives life to the fullest! She is super friendly, sweet and playful. She can scale the tallest cat trees and chase the fastest feathers and balls. She even loves making friends with other kitties!
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
