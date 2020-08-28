FIRST ALERT: Laura’s remnants could produce strong storms in the Midlands Saturday

By Adam Clark | August 27, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 5:05 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Strong storms are possible this Saturday, due in part to Laura.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· A few scattered showers and storms are also possible this afternoon (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

· Saturday is an Alert Day! We could see a few strong storms in the Midlands due in part from Laura’s remnant moisture. Rain chances are around 50%.

· Any storms that develop could produce some brief heavy rain, damaging winds and possibly an isolated tornado. Expect breezy winds too.

· Not as much rain is expected Sunday (20%), but rain chances go back up by Monday (40%).

· High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend and next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

We have another humid and hot day today with highs in the low 90s and heat index values near 100. By this afternoon expect a 40% chance of some scattered showers and some thunder.

Saturday is an alert day! Remnant moisture from Laura combined with a weak cold front will give areas of the midlands, especially areas north of Columbia a risk of severe weather. Heavy rain, isolated tornado, and high winds are the primary concerns. Expect a breezy day with winds around 15-20mph with gust up to 30mph, so probably not a good lake day. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

High pressure builds Sunday and lowers our chances of rain to 20%. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

Monday a wave in the jet stream moves east over a stalled frontal boundary. This increases our chances of rain to 40%, expect some thunder too. Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

Laura has further weakened and is still considered a tropical depression with winds at 30mph.

In the tropics we are watching 2 tropical waves. Each has a 30% chance of development into a tropical system within the last 5 days.

Today: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Alert Day Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.

