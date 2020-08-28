FIRST ALERT: Heads up! Strong storms are possible Saturday in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Strong storms are possible this Saturday, due in part to Laura. We’re also tracking a few showers for your Sunday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible (30%). Lows will be in the 70s.
· Saturday is an Alert Day! We could see a few strong storms in the Midlands due in part from Laura’s remnant moisture. Rain chances are around 50%.
· Any storms that develop could produce some brief heavy rain, damaging winds and possibly an isolated tornado.
· A few showers are possible Sunday (30%). Even more storms are in Monday’s forecast (40%).
· High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend and next week.
· We’re also tracking a couple of tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean that could develop into named storms.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Friday night, a few showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 70s.
Saturday is an Alert Day! We could see strong and/or severe storms in the Midlands.
We’ll be tracking some remnant moisture from Laura Saturday. A cold front to our north will scoop up some of Laura’s remnant moisture. As that cold front pushes southward and some humid flow pushes northward from the ocean, we could see some strong to severe storms.
Any storms that develop could produce brief heavy rain, damaging winds, and possibly an isolated tornado. The highest threat for tornadoes, though, will be north of the Midlands.
Parts of the Midlands are under a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms Saturday, so let’s be weather aware, especially late Saturday morning and afternoon. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
A few showers and storms are in your forecast for Sunday (30% chance). Highs will be in the low 90s. Rain chances go back up Monday to 40%.
Highs next week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
We’re also tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean. Both have about a 30-40% chance of tropical development in the next five days as they generally move westward. We’ll watch this activity.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms Possible Early. (30%). Low temperatures in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40-50%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.