FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It’s going to be hot and humid

We’re also tracking three tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean and one in western Africa. There is about a 70% chance of tropical development in the next five days for a wave in the Caribbean which will move into Central America . Tropical Depression 15 is right off the coast of North Carolina, this depression will move away from us to the northeast in the next couple of days. There’s a wave further east that has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical storm. The next name on the hurricane list is Nana.