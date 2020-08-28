FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It’s going to be hot and humid

By Adam Clark | August 28, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT - Updated September 1 at 4:44 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Expect temperatures to get into the low 90s today and feel like around 105.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Temperatures climb into the low 90s today with high humidity values making it feel like around 105.

· Expect a few storms this afternoon (30% chance).

· We see mid to upper 90s Wednesday through Friday with heat index values around 103-108.

· We’re also tracking the tropics with Tropical Depression 15 right off of our coast moving away from the U.S.

First Alert Weather Story:

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s as high pressure builds over the region bringing in a southwest flow that pumps in the humidity. It will feel like around 103 to 106 today. Expect partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon.

The humidity sticks around, pun intended Wednesday. High temperatures rise to around 96 with heat index values near 108. Expect a 20% chance of a few showers and storms in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday the high pressure system positions itself to where we will have a western flow that will downslope down the Appalachians and will heat us up to the upper 90s. It will also dry our air a little making it a little less humid. Expect mostly sunny skies. With less humidity our heat index values will be around 103-107.

Saturday we see a little more humidity and and there’s a 30% chance of showers and storms because of it. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

We’re also tracking three tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean and one in western Africa. There is about a 70% chance of tropical development in the next five days for a wave in the Caribbean which will move into Central America . Tropical Depression 15 is right off the coast of North Carolina, this depression will move away from us to the northeast in the next couple of days. There’s a wave further east that has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical storm. The next name on the hurricane list is Nana.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance for a few downpours and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies mid 90s. (20% Chance for storms)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Upper 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Upper 90s

Saturday: Partly Cloudy, 30% chance of showers and storms. Low 90s.

