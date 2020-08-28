Deputies arrest 7 in connection with chop shop operation in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Seven people have been arrested by the Lexington County Sherif’s Department after investigators uncovered a chop shop in Leesville.
According to officials, the sheriff’s department found a location on Singing Pines Drive in West Columbia after investigating an incident on Felix Drive. Investigators received tips about stolen property, drugs, and weapons that might be at the location on Singing Pines Drive. On Wednesday, they searched the location.
The following people were arrested:
- Larry Dwayne Arrants, 44 - charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Daniel James McCarthy, 38 - charged with four counts of operating a chop shop, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm
- Bryan James Osteen, 48 - operating a chop shop
- Angel Lynn Otto, 40 - charged with operating a chop shop and receiving stolen goods
- Brittany Michelle Pownall, 30 - charged with receiving stolen goods
- Mark Anthony Scheibler, 45 - charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition by someone convicted of a violent crime, possession of a Schedule I narcotic
- Shaun Wayne Wiles, 41 - charged with five counts of operating a chop shop
Investigators determined that the individuals charged with operating a chop shop were changing vehicle identification number plates, switching tags, pulling ignitions, and otherwise disguising and misrepresenting multiple vehicles.
According to the sheriff’s department, six vehicles were found after they were reported stolen from Lexington and Richland counties.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.