COVID-19 cases at UofSC jump by 463 active cases in a week

By Laurel Mallory | August 28, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 4:42 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina says there are 557 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff on campus as of Friday, Aug. 28.

Monday, there were 94 active cases reported. With 557 current active cases, that’s an increase of 463 cases in five days.

Of the current active cases, 553 are students and four are employees, the university said.

There are designated isolation and quarantine spaces on campus. As of Friday, officials say 35.1% of that space is in use.

Since Aug. 1, UofSC has reported a total of 634 coronavirus cases. That number includes the 557 current active cases.

The university has done 10,485 tests since Aug. 1. Results for 950 tests are pending as of Friday.

For more information, visit UofSC’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

