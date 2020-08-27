W. Columbia Police searching for second suspect in attempted murder

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - West Columbia Police are searching for a second suspect in an attempted murder that occurred on Aug. 15 on the 1100 block of Leaphart Street in West Columbia. One arrest has already been made.
Investigators arrested Juston Dewayne Lyles Erving for attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime on Aug. 25. He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and is awaiting bond.
Police are still searching for 29-year-old Antonio Deon Dortch who is wanted in connection to the Aug. 15 shooting. Dortch is a black male, 5′8 and weighs 195 pounds.
He also has a cross tattooed on his forehead.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Antonio Dortch should contact the West Columbia Police Deptartment at 803-794-0721 or CrimeStoppers of the Midlands by using the P3 Tips App or by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip”.
