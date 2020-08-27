TROPICS: Laura is now a depression, but rain & wind will still be a problem for parts of the U.S. into the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping an eye on Laura as it moves north and east across the United States.
First Alert Tropical Headlines:
- Laura made landfall as a major category 4 hurricane in Louisiana with winds near 150 mph Thursday morning.
- Laura produced devastating storm surge, flash flooding, strong winds and severe storms over portions of Louisiana and eastern Texas.
- As of 11 p.m. Thursday, Laura weakened into a tropical depression.
- Portions of Arkansas will continue to see flooding rain through Thursday night.
- Some of Laura’s remnant moisture could affect parts of South Carolina by Saturday with potential severe storms and gusty winds.
First Alert Weather Story:
Laura continues to weaken as it tracks over land.
At 5 a.m. Friday, Laura had sustained winds of 30 mph. The storm was moving northeast at 13 mph. The pressure was at 998 mb. It was located about 60 miles north-northeast of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Laura will continue impacting parts of Arkansas tonight with heavy rain and flooding.
The storm will then track eastward toward Kentucky and Tennessee by Friday.
Parts of South Carolina could see some of Laura’s remnant moisture by the weekend, especially Saturday.
A cold front to our north will scoop up some of Laura’s remnant moisture. As that cold front pushes southward and some humid flow pushes northward from the ocean, we could see some strong to severe storms. Any storms that develop could produce brief heavy rain, damaging winds, and possibly an isolated tornado.
Parts of the Midlands are under Marginal and Slight Risks for strong to severe storms Saturday, so let’s be weather aware. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.
For now, rain chances are around 50% for the Midlands Saturday. We’ll keep you posted.
We’re also watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean that have a 30% chance of development over the next five days.
