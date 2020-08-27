Sheriff Leon Lott shuts down My Place Bar, declares it public nuisance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott has locked and chained a bar he says is a public nuisance.
My Place, also known as Club Blaze, is on Claudia Drive, off Parklane Road near Two Notch Road, right by the Columbia Place Mall.
Lott says his deputies have responded to 26 calls at the club over the past year, ranging from “assaults to fights and shootings.”
Deputies say they have talked to management and owners about taking steps to curb violence at the business, but they haven’t seen a difference.
“We’ve given them the opportunity to make things right time after time and yet this criminal activity has continued,” Lott said. “No more. It ends today.”
The sheriff is empowered by a Richland County ordinance that allows him to shut down businesses he declares to be a public nuisance. He did talk to Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown, who Lott says agrees with the decision.
This is the second time Lott has closed a club under this ordinance. The first was Club LaRoice in July 2019.
The owner of My Place Bar can appeal this decision to the Richland County Council.
WIS crews caught up with one of the bar’s managers Thursday right after Lott closed the business.
He claimed the owner wasn’t informed of this happening. The manager also said the bar is not a public nuisance.
The following was provided by RCSD, as their record of violence at My Place since October 2019:
