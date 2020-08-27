SCHSL approved to host fall sports with spectators, details guidelines for facilities

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of some fall sports kicking off across the state, the South Carolina High School league laid out its latest guidelines for spectators and venues to account for COVID-19.
This comes as the league was approved to host events with at least 250 spectators or 50% capacity, according to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
The league’s guidelines include accommodations for sports including football, volleyball and tennis. They will also only apply at venues exceeding an executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster allowing for public gatherings with exceptions granted by the Department of Commerce.
Included in the guidelines are requirements for masks and other face coverings. Clear messaging explaining any ordinances to visiting schools and physical barriers to ensure social distancing are also recommended. The league is also asking schools to consider allowing just one person to occupy restrooms at a time.
The guidelines also call for more separated parking when spectators arrive at venues, as well as e-ticket or pre-sale options to avoid long lines.
After games, spectators and parents will be asked to remain off the field or court and to practice social distancing when leaving. For football games specifically, the guidelines state that spectators must remain in seating areas, and post-game gatherings of teams should not be allowed. Sidelines should also be limited to essential personnel only, according to the guidelines.
Several districts in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have agreed to comply with the new guidelines. Those districts include:
- Horry County Schools
- Georgetown County School District
- Florence County School Districts 2, 3 and 5
- Darlington County School District
- Dillon County School Districts 3 and 4
- Marion County School District (Marion 10)
- Marlboro County School District
Any school or district that feels they cannot accommodate the new guidelines may apply for an exemption to the governor’s order themselves, according to the Department of Commerce.
You can read the SCHSL’s full guidelines below:
