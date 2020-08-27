S.C. principal tells students to ‘Just Clean It’ in parody video

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One local elementary school is reminding students and staff to stay safe this year by changing Michael Jackson’s words from the song “Beat it” to “Clean it.”
Principal Steven Puckett, also known as Coach P, at Van Wyck Elementary School in Lancaster County opens up the video by singing, “Don’t want ‘Corona’ to come around here, so when you get to school gonna take your temperature.”
The song continues, “We wanna keep you safe, so keep your mask on your face and clean it. Just Clean it!”
The video has been shared on the elementary school’s Facebook page more than 200 times.
Coach P dances throughout the video reminding students there is no hugging or high fives right now, but there are proper ways to wear their masks.
“It’s not an earring, and it’s not a chin strap, it’s not a necklace, not even a hat,” sings Coach P as he demonstrates. “So cover your nose and cover your mouth, and clean it.”
Puckett also uses the parody to remind students and staff to wash their hands correctly and to social distance properly as well.
