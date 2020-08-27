Richland One middle school closed due to COVID-19 concern

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One elementary school in the Richland One district canceled a LEAP day and closed due to a COVID-19 concern.
Crayton Middle School was closed Thursday after an employee found out they had close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
The school was cleaned and disinfected as a precaution, a district spokeswoman said.
LEAP, athletics practices and laptop pick-ups were canceled for Thursday.
The school will be back open Friday.
