Missing 50-year-old man from Clarendon Co. found dead on side of road

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - A family member found the body of a missing man lying on the side of a road in Clarendon County, officials said.
Neil “Doc” David, 50, of Alcolu, was found around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, a day after he was reported missing.
His body was in a ditch off US 301, north of Manning, officials said.
He was discovered by a member of his family who was looking for him. David had last been seen Sunday, Aug. 23 leaving Manning Lane Apartments riding a moped.
His family member spotted his moped, and his body was found nearby.
The coroner would not comment on any injuries David had, but he did call it an accident. An autopsy will happen Saturday.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating what happened, as well.
