Man hit by car, killed along I-26 in Newberry County identified

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian on Interstate 26 in Newberry County.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 80, which is between Exits 76 and 82, south of Newberry.
Officials say a pedestrian was walking west on the interstate when he was hit by a vehicle.
Crews rushed the man to the hospital but he unfortunately died several days later, on Wednesday.
He’s been identified as Jeffery Quattlebaum, 29, of Columbia.
The coroner did not share the man’s cause of death.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
