CPD addresses safety plan for upcoming protests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is holding a press conference at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday to discuss safety plans for upcoming protests.
Mayor Steve Benjamin, City Manager Teresa Wilson, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook will be on hand to speak during the press conference.
The press conference will be held at Columbia Police Headquarters.
The press conference will be held at Columbia Police Headquarters.
