CPD addresses safety plan for upcoming protests
Columbia Police Chief William "Skip" Holbrook speaks to reporters about the department's safety plan for upcoming protests during a press conference on August 27, 2020. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | August 27, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 5:03 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is holding a press conference at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday to discuss safety plans for upcoming protests.

Mayor Steve Benjamin, City Manager Teresa Wilson, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook will be on hand to speak during the press conference.

The press conference will be held at Columbia Police Headquarters.

