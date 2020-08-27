Funeral held for Upstate K9 officer killed by friendly fire

K-9 Roscoe was a 3-year-old German shepherd who joined the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in 2017. (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
ANDERSON, S.C. (WIS) - Roscoe, the K9 killed by friendly fire last week, was laid to rest Thursday.

Roscoe died Aug. 12.

He was shot while deputies were looking for two suspects involved in a chase.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said it began about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 11 on Clemson Boulevard when deputies tried to stop a car for reckless driving and the suspects drove away.

McBride said the chase was deemed too dangerous and was called off.

The suspects later crashed into the back of a taxi in the city of Anderson and ran away, according to McBride.

Deputies brought Roscoe to track down the suspects and were ambushed in the Lowe’s parking lot on Clemson Boulevard, McBride said.

He said deputies were coming up a hill when they were ambushed.

“This could have been a lot worse. So, my heart is pounding right now,” McBride said. “I can’t find the words. I know it’s just the scariest moments for these guys. Our law enforcement officers really have a dangerous job and put themselves in harm’s way and had no idea as they were coming up the ridge that they were going to be fired upon multiple times.”

Deputies returned fire and a man was killed, according to McBride.

The coroner identified the victim as Bryan Keith Hamilton, Jr., 21, of Greer. Hamilton died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The other suspect, a woman, was also shot and flown from the scene by a medical helicopter, McBride said.

No deputies were injured, McBride said.

K9 Roscoe was shot and taken to a veterinary hospital. He died Wednesday morning.

“This could have been a whole lot worse. It’s bad enough with our K9 being shot, but our two human officers were not struck,” McBride said.

Roscoe was a 3-year-old German shepherd who joined the department in 2017.

He was nationally certified in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension and tracking.

