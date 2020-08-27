FIRST ALERT: Laura’s remnants could produce strong storms in the Midlands Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Strong storms are possible this Saturday, due in part to Laura.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible (20%). Lows will be in the 70s.
· A few scattered showers and storms are also possible Friday afternoon (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
· Saturday is an Alert Day! We could see a few strong storms in the Midlands due in part from Laura’s remnant moisture. Rain chances are around 50%.
· Any storms that develop could produce some brief heavy rain, damaging winds and possibly an isolated tornado.
· Not as much rain is expected Sunday (20%), but rain chances go back up by Monday (40%).
· High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend and next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Thursday night, a stray shower is possible, but most areas will be dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 70s.
On Friday, a few scattered showers and storms are also possible,especially by afternoon and evening (30% chance). High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.
Saturday is an Alert Day! We could see strong to severe storms in the Midlands.
We’ll be tracking some remnant moisture from Laura Saturday. A cold front to our north will scoop up some of Laura’s remnant moisture. As that cold front pushes southward and some humid flow pushes northward from the ocean, we could see some strong to severe storms. Any storms that develop could produce brief heavy rain, damaging winds, and possibly an isolated tornado.
Parts of the Midlands are under Marginal and Slight Risks for strong to severe storms Saturday, so let’s be weather aware. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Not as much rain is forecast for Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s. Rain chances go back up Monday to 40%.
Highs next week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower. (20%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Alert Day Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.