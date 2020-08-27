Fan guidelines released by UofSC for upcoming football season at Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials at the University of South Carolina have announced fan guidelines ahead of the 2020 football season.
The announcement from the university comes a little more than a week after the Southeastern Conference announced its fan safety and health guidelines for member schools regarding fall sports.
Parking lots operated by the university will now open two hours and 30 minutes before kickoff in an effort to discourage tailgating in these areas. These lots will also close 90 minutes after the game ends. Fans will not be allowed to use tents in the parking lots. The use of grills and coolers will also be discouraged this season.
Also, Gamecock Walk will not take place this season and there will be no pre-game or halftime performances on the field this year.
This year, fans will use the mobile ticketing system to access entry to the stadium. The stadium’s box office will open four hours before kickoff.
Fans will be allowed to enter the stadium two hours before kickoff in an effort to spread out entry and decrease lines at the admission gates. Fans will be required to wear face coverings when they enter the stadium and are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings while in their seats.
In all, about 20,000 fans will be allowed to attend football games at Williams-Brice Stadium this season. Of those, 15,000 are ticket holders. University officials said students, visiting team families, and Gamecock band members will also be welcomed to games this fall.
The UofSC Athletics Department has also placed a priority on maximizing the number of season ticket holders this year. A plan was approved by the Gamecock Club Executive Committee to divide the season into two mini-plans for current season ticket holders.
These guidelines are subject to change with updates from university leadership, the Southeastern Conference, and public health officials.
