Columbia City Council passes new punishment for house parties at rental properties

Columbia City Council passes new punishment for house parties at rental properties
Council amended its regulations in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 among college students. (Source: WIS File Photo)
By Chris Joseph | August 27, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT - Updated August 27 at 11:42 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to deter house parties and stop the spread of COVID-19, the Columbia City Council voted to amend its Rental Housing regulations Thursday.

The amendment classified “failure to comply with any emergency order,” either from the governor or local ordinance, as a “serious offense.”

Under executive order from the governor, police can order groups to disperse if it’s in the interest of public health.

If a gathering at a rental unit is broken up by officers, it could be deemed a “serious offense,” which would put 10 points on the landlord’s permit.

>> Read the Columbia City Council Amendment

If the landlord acquires 15 points over the course of a year, her rental permit could be revoked.

Also, each point above 5 comes with a $100 fine that landlords must pay before renewing a permit.

A WIS crew is gathering feedback to the amendment. This story will be updated.

RELATED STORY

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.