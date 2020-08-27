Columbia City Council passes new punishment for house parties at rental properties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to deter house parties and stop the spread of COVID-19, the Columbia City Council voted to amend its Rental Housing regulations Thursday.
The amendment classified “failure to comply with any emergency order,” either from the governor or local ordinance, as a “serious offense.”
Under executive order from the governor, police can order groups to disperse if it’s in the interest of public health.
If a gathering at a rental unit is broken up by officers, it could be deemed a “serious offense,” which would put 10 points on the landlord’s permit.
If the landlord acquires 15 points over the course of a year, her rental permit could be revoked.
Also, each point above 5 comes with a $100 fine that landlords must pay before renewing a permit.
A WIS crew is gathering feedback to the amendment. This story will be updated.
